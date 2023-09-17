Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:30 AM

The Sunday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (83-66) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-101)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-260) | KC: (+215)

HOU: (-260) | KC: (+215) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-156) | KC: +1.5 (+130)

HOU: -1.5 (-156) | KC: +1.5 (+130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-10, 3.32 ERA vs Jordan Lyles (Royals) - 4-16, 6.27 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (11-10, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Lyles (4-16, 6.27 ERA). When Valdez starts, his team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team is 12-13 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 9-17-0 against the spread when Lyles starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Lyles' starts this season, and they went 4-19 in those games.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (65.8%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Royals, Houston is the favorite at -260, and Kansas City is +215 playing at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (+130 to cover), and Houston is -156 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Royals on September 17 is 9.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (54.9%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 9-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -260 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 75-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have put together a 39-87 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 3-11 (21.4%).

The Royals have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-72-5).

The Royals have a 63-84-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .504.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Alex Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 53 extra-base hits. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is 49th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualified batters.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .297 with a .580 slugging percentage and 91 RBI this year.

Alvarez has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .306 with a .393 OBP and 45 RBI for Houston this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a slugging percentage of .501 and has 165 hits, both team-best figures for the Royals. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Witt Jr. takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .563 with a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Salvador Perez is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average is 91st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 134th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has accumulated an on-base percentage of .325, a team-best for the Royals.

MJ Melendez is batting .233 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks.

Astros vs. Royals Head to Head

9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/4/2022: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/5/2022: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/4/2022: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/3/2022: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

