Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (83-64) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-101)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-188) | KC: (+158)

HOU: (-188) | KC: (+158) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-134) | KC: +1.5 (+112)

HOU: -1.5 (-134) | KC: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 9-3, 4.78 ERA vs Zack Greinke (Royals) - 1-15, 5.19 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Greinke (1-15, 5.19 ERA). When Javier starts, his team is 17-9-0 against the spread this season. Javier's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Royals have a 9-14-0 record against the spread in Greinke's starts. The Royals are 5-15 in Greinke's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (60.1%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Royals reveal Houston as the favorite (-188) and Kansas City as the underdog (+158) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are +112 to cover, and the Astros are -134.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The Astros-Royals game on September 15 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (56%) in those games.

This year Houston has won 20 of 30 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 146 opportunities.

The Astros are 75-71-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 37 of the 124 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.8%).

Kansas City is 13-43 (winning only 23.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-71-5 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 61-84-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 149 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .510.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alex Bregman has hit 23 homers this season while driving in 94 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .295 with a .579 slugging percentage and 88 RBI this year.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .266 with a .327 OBP and 49 RBI for Houston this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.494) while pacing the Royals in hits (161). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 89th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has put up an on-base percentage of .322, a team-best for the Royals.

MJ Melendez is hitting .230 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

