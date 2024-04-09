Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Houston Astros will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (4-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: SCHN2

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | KC: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

HOU: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-1, 1.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (1-0) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (0-1) for the Royals. Javier has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Javier's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ragans has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Ragans start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.3%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The Astros vs Royals moneyline has Houston as a -122 favorite, while Kansas City is a +104 underdog at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +134 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -162.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Royals contest on April 9, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won two of six games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in three of 11 chances this season.

The Astros are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total three times this season for a 3-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have gone 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez is batting .295 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 while slugging .614.

He is 59th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Alvarez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 15 hits and an OBP of .408, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .636. He's batting .341.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kyle Tucker has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Jeremy Pena is batting .325 with a .357 OBP and seven RBI for Houston this season.

Pena brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run and four RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

MJ Melendez has racked up 10 hits, a team-high for the Royals. He's batting .323 and slugging .742 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 45th and he is sixth in slugging.

Melendez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .409 OBP and .675 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .350.

He is 16th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Maikel Garcia is batting .244 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

