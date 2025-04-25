Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Friday.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (13-11) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-14)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | KC: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 1-1, 3.91 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-3, 3.90 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski (1-1) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (1-3). Wesneski and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wesneski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals are 2-3-0 ATS in Lugo's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 1-3 in Lugo's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Astros are +136 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -164.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Royals game on April 25 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 6-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 24 opportunities.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 14-10-0 against the spread.

The Royals have gone 3-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.1% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 1-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (11.1%).

In the 26 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-16-1).

The Royals have put together an 11-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .253. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .391.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 76th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Pena will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337. He's batting .233 and slugging .378.

Among qualifiers, he is 95th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Paredes has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Jose Carlos Altuve has a team-high 29 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .404.

Altuve heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez has been key for Houston with 17 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .338.

Alvarez heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377, a slugging percentage of .465, and has 30 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .303).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Witt takes a 16-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Maikel Garcia has six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he is 40th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is hitting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .181 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

