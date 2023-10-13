Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on October 15
Odds updated as of 7:27 AM
In MLB action on Sunday, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.
Astros vs Rangers Game Info
- Houston Astros (90-72) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72)
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: FOX
Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 13-8, 3.22 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.20 ERA
The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) versus the Rangers and Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA). Verlander and his team are 13-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Verlander's team has been victorious in 59.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-9. The Rangers are 14-20-0 against the spread when Montgomery starts. The Rangers are 3-3 in Montgomery's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)
Astros vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite at home.
Astros vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Rangers are -178 to cover, and the Astros are +146.
Astros vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Astros-Rangers on October 15 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (54%) in those contests.
- This season Houston has been victorious 42 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in 86 of their 165 opportunities.
- The Astros are 84-81-0 against the spread in their 165 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have won 26 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).
- Texas is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Rangers have played in 168 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-75-6).
- The Rangers have covered 55.4% of their games this season, going 93-75-0 against the spread.
Astros Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Alex Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He's batting .262.
- His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 69th.
- Yordan Alvarez has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .407 and a slugging percentage of .583 this season.
- Alvarez heads into this game with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
- Jose Altuve has 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .311 this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has put up a team-high .478 slugging percentage. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Corey Seager leads his team with 156 hits and a .390 OBP. He has a batting average of .327 while slugging .623.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Adolis Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Nate Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
Astros vs Rangers Head to Head
- 9/6/2023: 12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/5/2023: 14-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/4/2023: 13-6 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/14/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/3/2023: 12-11 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/2/2023: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/1/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/30/2023: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/26/2023: 13-5 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/25/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!