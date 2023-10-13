Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on October 15

Odds updated as of 7:27 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (90-72) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72)

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FOX

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 13-8, 3.22 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.20 ERA

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) versus the Rangers and Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA). Verlander and his team are 13-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Verlander's team has been victorious in 59.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-9. The Rangers are 14-20-0 against the spread when Montgomery starts. The Rangers are 3-3 in Montgomery's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Rangers are -178 to cover, and the Astros are +146.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rangers on October 15 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (54%) in those contests.

This season Houston has been victorious 42 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 86 of their 165 opportunities.

The Astros are 84-81-0 against the spread in their 165 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 26 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Texas is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 168 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-75-6).

The Rangers have covered 55.4% of their games this season, going 93-75-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He's batting .262.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .407 and a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

Alvarez heads into this game with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Jose Altuve has 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .311 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has put up a team-high .478 slugging percentage. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Corey Seager leads his team with 156 hits and a .390 OBP. He has a batting average of .327 while slugging .623.

He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage in the majors.

Adolis Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Nate Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

9/6/2023: 12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/5/2023: 14-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/4/2023: 13-6 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-6 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/3/2023: 12-11 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-11 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/2/2023: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/1/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/30/2023: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2023: 13-5 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-5 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/25/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!