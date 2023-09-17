Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18
Odds updated as of 7:33 PM
The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Orioles Game Info
- Houston Astros (84-66) vs. Baltimore Orioles (93-56)
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SportsNet SW
Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-188) | BAL: (+158)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+112) | BAL: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 11-8, 3.39 ERA vs John Means (Orioles) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (11-8) to the mound, while Means (0-1) will take the ball for the Orioles. Verlander's team is 11-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Verlander's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Means has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Means starts this season.
Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (60.6%)
Astros vs Orioles Moneyline
- Houston is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +158 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Orioles Spread
- The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Astros are +112 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -134.
Astros vs Orioles Over/Under
- Astros versus Orioles on September 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in 57, or 55.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Houston has been victorious 21 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 149 opportunities.
- The Astros are 76-73-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have won 58% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (40-29).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 3-3 (50%).
- The Orioles have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-57-12).
- The Orioles have collected an 84-59-0 record against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .504.
- He is 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Alex Bregman has hit 23 homers this season while driving in 95 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .368.
- His batting average ranks 50th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 66th.
- Yordan Alvarez is batting .297 with a .586 slugging percentage and 93 RBI this year.
- Alvarez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
- Jose Altuve is batting .311 with a .395 OBP and 46 RBI for Houston this season.
- Altuve heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Adley Rutschman has accumulated a .366 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .270.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.
- Gunnar Henderson paces his team with 132 hits. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He is currently 79th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Anthony Santander is hitting .250 with 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks.
- Austin Hays is hitting .280 with 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
Astros vs. Orioles Head to Head
- 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/8/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/24/2022: 11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/23/2022: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/22/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/26/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/28/2022: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 8/27/2022: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!