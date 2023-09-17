Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (84-66) vs. Baltimore Orioles (93-56)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet SW

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-188) | BAL: (+158)

HOU: (-188) | BAL: (+158) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+112) | BAL: +1.5 (-134)

HOU: -1.5 (+112) | BAL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 11-8, 3.39 ERA vs John Means (Orioles) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (11-8) to the mound, while Means (0-1) will take the ball for the Orioles. Verlander's team is 11-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Verlander's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Means has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Means starts this season.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (60.6%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Houston is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +158 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Astros are +112 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -134.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

Astros versus Orioles on September 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 57, or 55.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 21 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 149 opportunities.

The Astros are 76-73-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 58% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (40-29).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 3-3 (50%).

The Orioles have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-57-12).

The Orioles have collected an 84-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .504.

He is 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Alex Bregman has hit 23 homers this season while driving in 95 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average ranks 50th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .297 with a .586 slugging percentage and 93 RBI this year.

Alvarez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .311 with a .395 OBP and 46 RBI for Houston this season.

Altuve heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has accumulated a .366 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .270.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson paces his team with 132 hits. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 79th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Anthony Santander is hitting .250 with 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .280 with 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Astros vs. Orioles Head to Head

8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/8/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/24/2022: 11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/23/2022: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/28/2022: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/27/2022: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

