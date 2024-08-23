Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Houston Astros facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (69-58) vs. Baltimore Orioles (74-55)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

HOU: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162)

HOU: -1.5 (+134) | BAL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-7, 3.82 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-6, 5.77 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cade Povich (1-6, 5.77 ERA). Brown's team is 11-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-8. The Orioles have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Povich's seven starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 1-2 in Povich's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.9%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -124 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Orioles are -162 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +134.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Astros-Orioles on August 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 51 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 44-30 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 63-64-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 13 of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52%).

Baltimore has a record of 6-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (46.2%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-48-5 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have collected a 68-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.395) and total hits (138) this season. He's batting .306 batting average while slugging .545.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.435) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Yainer Diaz is batting .303 with a .329 OBP and 71 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .373, a slugging percentage of .555, and has 144 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .286).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is ninth in slugging.

Henderson brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 41 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average is 104th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .272 with 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

Astros vs Orioles Head to Head

8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/8/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

