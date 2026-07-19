Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Houston Astros facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (47-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-51)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-196) | BAL: -1.5 (+162)

HOU: +1.5 (-196) | BAL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-0, 3.57 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 7-2, 3.42 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (1-0) against the Orioles and Brandon Young (7-2). When Brown starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Orioles have gone 12-3-0 against the spread when Young starts. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Young's starts this season, and they went 7-1 in those games.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.6%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Orioles are +162 to cover, while the Astros are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Orioles contest on July 19 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 12-17 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 100 chances this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 47-53-0 in 100 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have a 21-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

Baltimore has a 16-21 record (winning 43.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-42-3).

The Orioles have collected a 49-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 114 hits and an OBP of .430 to go with a slugging percentage of .635. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .529 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 118th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes is batting .254 with a .413 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Paredes has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .231 with a .302 OBP and 27 RBI for Houston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 91 hits. He's batting .248 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .386 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .363 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253.

His batting average ranks 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .219.

Adley Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .251.

Astros vs Orioles Head to Head

7/18/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/17/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/30/2026: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/28/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/24/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2025: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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