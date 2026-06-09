Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (31-37) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

HOU: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-4, 3.06 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 3-4, 2.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kai-Wei Teng (3-4) for the Astros and Walbert Urena (3-4) for the Angels. Teng's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Teng's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels are 7-2-0 ATS in Urena's nine starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 3-5 record in Urena's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.6%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Angels reveal Houston as the favorite (-120) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Houston is +142 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Angels on June 9 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 68 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 31-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels are 18-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Los Angeles has a 17-27 record (winning only 38.6% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 33-33-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 75 hits and an OBP of .427, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .639. He's batting .311.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .241 with a .415 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Cam Smith has six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Smith has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout a has .389 on-base percentage to pace the Angels. He's batting .222 while slugging .444.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Zach Neto leads his team with 58 hits. He has a batting average of .231 while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified players, he is 120th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has put up a slugging percentage of .386, a team-best for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .253 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!