NCAAF

2023 Army Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Army Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The Army Black Knights are 2-3 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Army 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ UL MonroeSeptember 2L 17-13Black Knights (-8.5)46.5
2Delaware StateSeptember 9W 57-0--
3@ UTSASeptember 15W 37-29Roadrunners (-6.5)40.5
4@ SyracuseSeptember 23L 29-16Orange (-13.5)50.5
6Boston CollegeOctober 7L 27-24Black Knights (-2.5)47.5
7TroyOctober 14-Trojans (-5.5)42.5
8@ LSUOctober 21---
Army Last Game

The Black Knights get ready for their next game following a 27-24 loss to the Boston College Eagles in their most recent outing. In that game against the Eagles, Bryson Daily had 105 yards on 10-of-13 passing (76.9%) for the Knights, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 99 yards. On the ground, Tyrell Robinson ran for 31 yards on seven carries (4.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 21 yards. In the receiving game, Casey Reynolds had 37 yards on two catches (18.5 per reception) in that game.

Army Betting Insights

  • Army has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
  • The Black Knights have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

