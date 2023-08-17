2023 Army Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The Army Black Knights are 2-3 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Army 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UL Monroe September 2 L 17-13 Black Knights (-8.5) 46.5 2 Delaware State September 9 W 57-0 - - 3 @ UTSA September 15 W 37-29 Roadrunners (-6.5) 40.5 4 @ Syracuse September 23 L 29-16 Orange (-13.5) 50.5 6 Boston College October 7 L 27-24 Black Knights (-2.5) 47.5 7 Troy October 14 - Trojans (-5.5) 42.5 8 @ LSU October 21 - - - View Full Table

Army Last Game

The Black Knights get ready for their next game following a 27-24 loss to the Boston College Eagles in their most recent outing. In that game against the Eagles, Bryson Daily had 105 yards on 10-of-13 passing (76.9%) for the Knights, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 99 yards. On the ground, Tyrell Robinson ran for 31 yards on seven carries (4.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 21 yards. In the receiving game, Casey Reynolds had 37 yards on two catches (18.5 per reception) in that game.

Army Betting Insights

Army has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

