Arkansas vs Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Southern Jaguars open their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, playing the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas vs. Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Before you wager on Monday's Arkansas-Southern spread (Arkansas -26.5) or over/under (150.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Arkansas vs. Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas covered 19 times in 36 games with a spread last season.

Southern compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

As a 26.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Southern was 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Arkansas posted as a 26.5-point favorite.

The Razorbacks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Jaguars had a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).

Arkansas vs. Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas was favored on the moneyline 16 total times last season. It finished 13-3 in those games.

The Razorbacks never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -50000 or shorter.

Last season, Southern won two out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

The Jaguars were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Arkansas has an implied win probability of 99.8%.

Arkansas vs. Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Arkansas was 95th in college basketball on offense (76.8 points scored per game) and 156th defensively (71.4 points conceded).

With 32.4 rebounds per game and 32.3 rebounds conceded, Arkansas was 156th and 257th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Arkansas was ranked 124th in college basketball in assists with 14.2 per game.

Arkansas committed 11.3 turnovers per game last year and forced 11.6 per game, ranking 201st and 146th, respectively, in college basketball.

On offense, Southern averaged 74.8 points per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 68.3 points per contest at the other end (61st-ranked).

Southern was 42nd in the country with 34.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 90th with 29.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Southern ranked 219th in the country with 13 dimes per game.

Southern ranked ninth-best in college basketball by forcing 14.7 turnovers per game. It ranked 259th in college basketball by averaging 12 turnovers per contest.

