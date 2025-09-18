Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves facing the Kennesaw State Owls.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas State: (-205) | Kennesaw State: (+168)

Arkansas State: (-205) | Kennesaw State: (+168) Spread: Arkansas State: -5.5 (-110) | Kennesaw State: +5.5 (-110)

Arkansas State: -5.5 (-110) | Kennesaw State: +5.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won twice against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of three Arkansas State games have gone over the point total this year.

Kennesaw State has but one win versus the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Kennesaw State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of Kennesaw State's three games has gone over the point total.

Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wolves win (56.4%)

Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Point Spread

Kennesaw State is a 5.5-point underdog against Arkansas State. Kennesaw State is -110 to cover the spread, and Arkansas State is -110.

Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Over/Under

The over/under for the Arkansas State versus Kennesaw State game on Sept. 20 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State Moneyline

Arkansas State is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Kennesaw State is a +168 underdog.

Arkansas State vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arkansas State 24.0 88 34.7 121 59.5 3 Kennesaw State 15.0 120 26.3 98 49.2 3

Arkansas State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

