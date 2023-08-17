2023 Arizona Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Arizona Wildcats are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Arizona 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northern Arizona September 2 W 38-3 - - 2 @ Mississippi State September 9 L 31-24 Bulldogs (-9.5) 59.5 3 UTEP September 16 W 31-10 Wildcats (-18.5) 57.5 4 @ Stanford September 23 W 21-20 Wildcats (-13.5) 59.5 5 Washington September 30 L 31-24 Huskies (-20.5) 64.5 6 @ USC October 7 L 43-41 Trojans (-20.5) 69.5 7 @ Washington State October 14 - Cougars (-7.5) 57.5 View Full Table

Arizona Last Game

The Wildcats go into their next matchup after losing 43-41 to the USC Trojans in their last outing on October 7. Noah Fifita had 303 yards on 25-of-35 passing (71.4%) for the Cats in that matchup against the Trojans, with five touchdowns and one pick. On the ground, Jonah Coleman rushed for 143 yards on 22 carries (6.5 yards per carry), adding four receptions for 37 yards. In the receiving game, Tetairoa McMillan had 138 yards on six catches (23.0 per reception) in that game.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

