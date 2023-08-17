FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Arizona Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Arizona Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Arizona Wildcats are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Arizona 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Northern ArizonaSeptember 2W 38-3--
2@ Mississippi StateSeptember 9L 31-24Bulldogs (-9.5)59.5
3UTEPSeptember 16W 31-10Wildcats (-18.5)57.5
4@ StanfordSeptember 23W 21-20Wildcats (-13.5)59.5
5WashingtonSeptember 30L 31-24Huskies (-20.5)64.5
6@ USCOctober 7L 43-41Trojans (-20.5)69.5
7@ Washington StateOctober 14-Cougars (-7.5)57.5
Arizona Last Game

The Wildcats go into their next matchup after losing 43-41 to the USC Trojans in their last outing on October 7. Noah Fifita had 303 yards on 25-of-35 passing (71.4%) for the Cats in that matchup against the Trojans, with five touchdowns and one pick. On the ground, Jonah Coleman rushed for 143 yards on 22 carries (6.5 yards per carry), adding four receptions for 37 yards. In the receiving game, Tetairoa McMillan had 138 yards on six catches (23.0 per reception) in that game.

Arizona Betting Insights

  • Arizona has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
