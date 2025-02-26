Arizona vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Utah Utes (15-12, 7-9 Big 12) hope to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (18-9, 12-4 Big 12) on February 26, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (88%)

Before you place a wager on Arizona-Utah contest (in which Arizona is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 152.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Arizona vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Utah is 14-13-0 ATS this season.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed worse at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and six times in nine road games.

This year, the Utes are 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-6-0 ATS (.250).

Arizona's record against the spread in conference play is 10-7-0.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Utah is 8-8-0 this season.

Arizona vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (68.2%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -1449 or better.

Utah has put together a 4-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

The Utes have played as a moneyline underdog of +810 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 93.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona has a +301 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. It is putting up 81.6 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and is allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball.

Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, is 168th in the nation putting up 16.2 points per game.

Utah has a +118 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. It is putting up 75.1 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and is allowing 70.8 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

Utah's leading scorer, Gabe Madsen, is 196th in the nation, scoring 15.8 points per game.

The Wildcats record 36.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 62nd in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Utes accumulate rank 34th in the nation, 4.6 more than the 30.7 their opponents grab.

Keanu Dawes leads the Utes with 5.6 rebounds per game (415th in college basketball).

Arizona scores 101.0 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball), while giving up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

The Utes average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (186th in college basketball), and concede 89.9 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball).

