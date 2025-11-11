Arizona vs Northern Arizona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-1) go up against the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at McKale Center on November 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (94.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Arizona (-34.5) versus Northern Arizona on Tuesday. The total is set at 164.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona compiled a 19-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Arizona compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Last season, the Lumberjacks were 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best squad in the nation in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points conceded (73.3) last year.

Last season, Arizona was 14th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.4 per game) and 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6).

Last season Arizona was ranked 32nd in college basketball in assists with 16.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Arizona was 186th in college basketball in committing them (11.2 per game) last season. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

Northern Arizona ranked 119th in college basketball last year with 75.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 165th with 71.6 points allowed per game.

Northern Arizona grabbed 33.8 boards per game (68th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 28.6 rebounds per contest (38th-ranked).

Last year Northern Arizona ranked 99th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.6 per game.

With 9.7 turnovers per game, Northern Arizona ranked 45th in the nation. It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

