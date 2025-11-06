Arizona vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Arizona Wildcats are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Arizona vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona: (-196) | Kansas: (+164)

Arizona: (-196) | Kansas: (+164) Spread: Arizona: -4.5 (-115) | Kansas: +4.5 (-105)

Arizona: -4.5 (-115) | Kansas: +4.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona vs Kansas Betting Trends

Arizona's record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Arizona has played seven games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Kansas' record against the spread in 2025 is 3-6-0.

Kansas is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Of nine Kansas games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Arizona vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (69.4%)

Arizona vs Kansas Point Spread

Kansas is an underdog by 4.5 points against Arizona. Kansas is -105 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -115.

Arizona vs Kansas Over/Under

The Arizona-Kansas matchup on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 56.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arizona vs Kansas Moneyline

Kansas is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -196 favorite.

Arizona vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 34.1 41 19.9 23 51.6 8 Kansas 31.3 35 25.3 87 54.4 9

Arizona vs. Kansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

