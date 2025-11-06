FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Arizona vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Arizona Wildcats are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Kansas Jayhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs Kansas Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Arizona: (-196) | Kansas: (+164)
  • Spread: Arizona: -4.5 (-115) | Kansas: +4.5 (-105)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona vs Kansas Betting Trends

  • Arizona's record against the spread is 4-3-0.
  • Arizona has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Arizona has played seven games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
  • Kansas' record against the spread in 2025 is 3-6-0.
  • Kansas is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Of nine Kansas games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Arizona vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (69.4%)

Arizona vs Kansas Point Spread

Kansas is an underdog by 4.5 points against Arizona. Kansas is -105 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -115.

Arizona vs Kansas Over/Under

The Arizona-Kansas matchup on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 56.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arizona vs Kansas Moneyline

Kansas is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -196 favorite.

Arizona vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Arizona34.14119.92351.68
Kansas31.33525.38754.49

Arizona vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona
  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Kansas analysis on FanDuel Research.

