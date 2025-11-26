Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-134) | Arkansas State: (+112)

Appalachian State: (-134) | Arkansas State: (+112) Spread: Appalachian State: -2.5 (-110) | Arkansas State: +2.5 (-110)

Appalachian State: -2.5 (-110) | Arkansas State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 5-6-0 this season.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, Appalachian State has two wins ATS (2-4).

This season, five of Appalachian State's 11 games have go over the point total.

Arkansas State has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Arkansas State's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 5-1.

There have been three Arkansas State games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mountaineers win (64.8%)

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Appalachian State is a 2.5-point favorite against Arkansas State. Appalachian State is -110 to cover the spread, and Arkansas State is -110.

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Over/Under

Appalachian State versus Arkansas State, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Arkansas State is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a -134 favorite.

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Appalachian State 25.0 87 29.8 104 55.4 11 Arkansas State 23.9 96 27.2 83 57.7 11

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

