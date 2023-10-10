Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Antonio Gibson and the Washington Commanders will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league (104.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Gibson worth a look for his next game versus the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Gibson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Gibson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.15

4.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.53

13.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

0.09 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.35

18.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Gibson is currently the 59th-ranked player in fantasy (200th overall), with 14.6 total fantasy points (2.9 per game).

In his last three games, Gibson has put up 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game), running for 36 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on eight carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 78 yards on eight grabs (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Gibson's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 6.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Antonio Gibson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, when he mustered only -0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, 9 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Atlanta this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Antonio Gibson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.