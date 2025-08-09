Anthony Richardson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson was 25th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 162.5. Going into 2025, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Anthony Richardson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Richardson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 162.5 57 25 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 275.5 13 13

Anthony Richardson 2024 Game-by-Game

Richardson accumulated 28.1 fantasy points -- 20-of-30 (66.7%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 32 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season (Week 11 against the New York Jets). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Texans 26.1 9-for-19 212 2 1 1 Week 2 @Packers 9.9 17-for-34 204 1 3 0 Week 3 Bears 5.1 10-for-20 167 0 2 0 Week 4 Steelers 5.2 3-for-4 71 0 0 0 Week 7 Dolphins 8.8 10-for-24 129 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 11.5 10-for-32 175 1 1 0 Week 11 @Jets 28.1 20-for-30 272 1 0 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Anthony Richardson and the Colts Receiving Corps

Richardson recorded 1,814 passing yards (164.9 per game) with a 47.7% completion percentage last year (126-of-264), while throwing for eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Richardson's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Alec Pierce 69 37 824 7 6 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 69 808 3 10 Josh Downs 107 72 803 5 12

