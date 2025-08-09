FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Anthony Richardson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Anthony Richardson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson was 25th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 162.5. Going into 2025, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Anthony Richardson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Richardson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points162.55725
2025 Projected Fantasy Points275.51313

Anthony Richardson 2024 Game-by-Game

Richardson accumulated 28.1 fantasy points -- 20-of-30 (66.7%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 32 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season (Week 11 against the New York Jets). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Texans26.19-for-19212211
Week 2@Packers9.917-for-34204130
Week 3Bears5.110-for-20167020
Week 4Steelers5.23-for-471000
Week 7Dolphins8.810-for-24129000
Week 8@Texans11.510-for-32175110
Week 11@Jets28.120-for-30272102

Anthony Richardson and the Colts Receiving Corps

Richardson recorded 1,814 passing yards (164.9 per game) with a 47.7% completion percentage last year (126-of-264), while throwing for eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Richardson's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Alec Pierce693782476
Michael Pittman Jr.11169808310
Josh Downs10772803512

