Anthony Richardson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson was 25th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 162.5. Going into 2025, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Anthony Richardson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Richardson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|162.5
|57
|25
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|275.5
|13
|13
Anthony Richardson 2024 Game-by-Game
Richardson accumulated 28.1 fantasy points -- 20-of-30 (66.7%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 32 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season (Week 11 against the New York Jets). Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|26.1
|9-for-19
|212
|2
|1
|1
|Week 2
|@Packers
|9.9
|17-for-34
|204
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|5.1
|10-for-20
|167
|0
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|5.2
|3-for-4
|71
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|8.8
|10-for-24
|129
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|11.5
|10-for-32
|175
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Jets
|28.1
|20-for-30
|272
|1
|0
|2
Anthony Richardson and the Colts Receiving Corps
Richardson recorded 1,814 passing yards (164.9 per game) with a 47.7% completion percentage last year (126-of-264), while throwing for eight touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Richardson's possible targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Alec Pierce
|69
|37
|824
|7
|6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|69
|808
|3
|10
|Josh Downs
|107
|72
|803
|5
|12
