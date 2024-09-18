Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (61-90) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-116)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

LAA: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

LAA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-5, 5.08 ERA vs Jared Shuster (White Sox) - 1-4, 4.54 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) for the Angels and Jared Shuster (1-4) for the White Sox. Kochanowicz and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Kochanowicz's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox did not cover in any of Shuster's three starts that had a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Shuster starts this season -- they lost each time.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (60%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. White Sox reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-154) and Chicago as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Angels are +136 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -164.

Angels versus White Sox on Sept. 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +104 and the under set at -128.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (38.1%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 80-69-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 20.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-110).

Chicago is 26-92 (winning only 22% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-76-5).

The White Sox are 58-89-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto is batting .248 with 31 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 134 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .437. He's batting .248 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the major leagues.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 125 hits.

Schanuel has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, six walks and seven RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .236 with a .294 OBP and 55 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has a slugging percentage of .408 and has 131 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 81st in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Vaughn heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .226. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .289.

His batting average is 124th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .312, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .249 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 35 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2023: 12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/29/2022: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

