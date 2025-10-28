Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (188 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is St. Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.80

73.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 13.8 fantasy points per game (96.7 total points). Overall, he is 35th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, St. Brown has put up 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game), as he's converted 29 targets into 23 catches for 231 yards and one TD.

St. Brown has totaled 378 receiving yards and four scores on 37 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 62.0 points (12.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Chicago Bears, when he put up 30.2 fantasy points (2 receptions, 7 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, hauling in four passes on six targets for 45 yards (4.5 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by 10 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Vikings this year.

