Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will match up with the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (223.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on St. Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers.

Thinking about playing St. Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

St. Brown vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.30

10.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.38

75.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

With 43.5 fantasy points in 2023 (10.9 per game), St. Brown is the 24th-ranked player at the WR position and 79th among all players.

In his last three games, St. Brown has put up 30.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game), as he's turned 26 targets into 20 catches for 260 yards and one TD.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 13.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, when he managed only 8.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.