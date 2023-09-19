Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their second-ranked pass defense (133.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is St. Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

St. Brown vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.61

11.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.46

83.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, St. Brown is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (63rd overall), with 21.3 total fantasy points (10.7 per game).

In two games this season, St. Brown has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 173 yards and one TD, resulting in 21.3 fantasy points.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, St. Brown put up 8.2 fantasy points, recording six receptions on seven targets for 102 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Atlanta has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

