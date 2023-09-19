Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons
Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Atlanta Falcons and their second-ranked pass defense (133.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is St. Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
St. Brown vs. Falcons Game Info
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 11.61
- Projected Receiving Yards: 83.46
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55
Projections provided by numberFire
St. Brown Fantasy Performance
- Among players at the WR position, St. Brown is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (63rd overall), with 21.3 total fantasy points (10.7 per game).
- In two games this season, St. Brown has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 173 yards and one TD, resulting in 21.3 fantasy points.
- Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, St. Brown put up 8.2 fantasy points, recording six receptions on seven targets for 102 yards.
Falcons Defensive Performance
- Atlanta has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.
- A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.
- Atlanta has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.
- The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.
- No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.
- The Falcons have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.
- Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.
- The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.
- Atlanta has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.
