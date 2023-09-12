Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Seattle Seahawks -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the league last year (211.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering St. Brown for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you below.

St. Brown vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.65

10.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.91

75.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown 2022 Fantasy Performance

St. Brown was ninth at his position, and 52nd overall, with 161.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game) last season.

St. Brown accumulated 71 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), with one touchdown and 13.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

St. Brown accumulated 30.4 fantasy points -- nine catches, 116 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his best game last season.

St. Brown accumulated 23.6 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- 11 catches, 114 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last season.

St. Brown picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 7 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 5 against the New England Patriots, St. Brown collected 1.8 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: four receptions, 18 yards, on six targets.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle surrendered more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Seahawks last season.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Seahawks last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Seattle allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Seahawks allowed 21 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Seattle gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Seahawks allowed nine players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Seattle last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Seahawks gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

