Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

In Week 17 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers, who have the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL (183.3 yards conceded per game).

St. Brown vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.72

78.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.58

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking third with 12.1 fantasy points per game (181.5 total points). He is 36th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, St. Brown has grabbed 25 balls (on 32 targets) for 306 yards and two touchdowns, good for 41.6 fantasy points (13.9 per game).

St. Brown has produced 55.1 fantasy points (11.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 46 targets into 36 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

The peak of St. Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 27.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Amon-Ra St. Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, grabbing three passes on six targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the 49ers this year.

