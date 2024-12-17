Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown faces a matchup against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (217.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Detroit Lions play the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.94

77.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 168.5 fantasy points (12.0 per game) rank him third at the WR position and 38th overall.

In his last three games, St. Brown has ammassed 309 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 catches (31 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.9 (12.0 per game) during that stretch.

St. Brown has been targeted 49 times, with 41 receptions for 532 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 69.8 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught 11 balls on 11 targets for 161 yards with two touchdowns, good for 27.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Amon-Ra St. Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, grabbing three passes on six targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed three players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

