Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown faces a matchup versus the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (182.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is St. Brown worth a look for his upcoming game against the Packers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 96.29

96.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking third with 13.0 fantasy points per game (143.3 total points). He is 33rd in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games St. Brown has been targeted 33 times, with 16 receptions for 249 yards and two TDs. He has posted 36.9 fantasy points (12.3 per game) during that period.

St. Brown has been targeted 56 times, with 31 receptions for 432 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 61.2 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he compiled 30.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added seven rushing yards on two carries (3.5 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 4.2 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 42 yards on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Packers this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

