Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the NFL last season (215.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.58

75.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

St. Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

St. Brown accumulated 27.7 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

St. Brown accumulated 23.3 fantasy points in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills -- 14 catches, 193 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- St. Brown ended up with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 13 yards, on six targets.

In Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers, St. Brown collected 5.3 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: five receptions, 43 yards, on six targets.

Packers Defensive Performance

Against Green Bay last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Green Bay gave up two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Packers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Green Bay let only two players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Packers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Packers last season.

In terms of run defense, Green Bay allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In the ground game, the Packers allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

