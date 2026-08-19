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Amon-Ra St. Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Amon-Ra St. Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the fifth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 207.0 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, continue reading.

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Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points180.9323
2026 Projected Fantasy Points204.0401

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, St. Brown finished with 30.2 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 115 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Packers4.564450
Week 2Bears30.21191153
Week 3@Ravens13.787771
Week 4Browns19.077702
Week 5@Bengals10.0981000
Week 6@Chiefs4.7109450
Week 7Buccaneers14.6106861

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Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions called a pass on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how St. Brown's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Amon-Ra St. Brown17211714011134
Jameson Williams10265111778
Jahmyr Gibbs9477616512
Sam LaPorta494048934

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Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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