Amon-Ra St. Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the fifth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 207.0 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, continue reading.

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Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 180.9 32 3 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 204.0 40 1

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, St. Brown finished with 30.2 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 115 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Packers 4.5 6 4 45 0 Week 2 Bears 30.2 11 9 115 3 Week 3 @Ravens 13.7 8 7 77 1 Week 4 Browns 19.0 7 7 70 2 Week 5 @Bengals 10.0 9 8 100 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 4.7 10 9 45 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 14.6 10 6 86 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions called a pass on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how St. Brown's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 172 117 1401 11 34 Jameson Williams 102 65 1117 7 8 Jahmyr Gibbs 94 77 616 5 12 Sam LaPorta 49 40 489 3 4

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