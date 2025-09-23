Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (156.0 yards conceded per game).

With Kamara's next game versus the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Alvin Kamara Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.55

64.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.94

17.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 27.3 fantasy points in 2025 (9.1 per game), Kamara is the 23rd-ranked player at the RB position and 85th among all players.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Kamara posted 5.6 fantasy points, carrying the ball 18 times for 42 yards (2.3 yards per carry) with one reception for 14 yards as a receiver.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

