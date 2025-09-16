Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara will match up with the 11th-ranked tun defense of the Seattle Seahawks (95.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Kamara a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Alvin Kamara Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.71

57.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.78

20.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 64th overall, as he has tallied 21.7 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

Through two games this season, Kamara has 21.7 total fantasy points, toting the ball 32 times for 144 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 33 yards on eight catches (eight targets).

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Kamara posted 10.0 fantasy points, carrying the ball 21 times for 99 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with six receptions for 21 yards as a receiver.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this year.

No player has rushed for a touchdown versus Seattle this year.

