Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will play the San Francisco 49ers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 18th in the NFL last year (124.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Kamara for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Alvin Kamara Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.10

54.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.52

18.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 197.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game), Kamara was 15th at his position (and 37th in the league).

Kamara accumulated 11.7 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 11 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown.

In his best performance last season, Kamara finished with 42.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Kamara finished with 21.5 points (29 carries, 155 yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards) in Week 9 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Kamara picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 10 yards -- in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the year, Kamara picked up 6.6 points (11 carries, 26 yards; 6 receptions, 40 yards) in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last year, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the 49ers last season.

Through the air last season, San Francisco gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the 49ers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

San Francisco let only three players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The 49ers allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against San Francisco last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the 49ers allowed five players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, San Francisco allowed 20 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The 49ers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last year.

