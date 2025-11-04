Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers, who have the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league (110.8 yards allowed per game).

Is Kamara a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Alvin Kamara Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.18

72.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.54

19.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (143rd overall), putting up 54.7 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

During his last three games, Kamara has 7.1 total fantasy points (2.4 per game), toting the ball 23 times for 63 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 28 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Kamara has amassed 20.2 fantasy points (4.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 121 yards with zero touchdowns on 41 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 101 yards on 15 receptions (19 targets).

The peak of Kamara's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he went off for 45 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries (for 11.7 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on two targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (-0.3 points) last week against the Los Angeles Rams, rushing for 14 yards on six carries with one catch for three yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Panthers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

