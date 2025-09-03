Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara will take on the team with last season's 20th-ranked rushing defense, the Arizona Cardinals (126.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Kamara, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Cardinals.

Alvin Kamara Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.83

57.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.67

20.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Kamara picked up 197.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game) -- 15th at his position, 37th in the NFL.

Kamara picked up 42.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, Kamara posted 21.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via this stat line: 29 carries, 155 yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards.

Kamara accumulated 2.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 10 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 7 versus the Denver Broncos.

Kamara accumulated 6.6 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 26 yards; 6 receptions, 40 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, his second-worst performance of the year.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona gave up more than 300 passing yards to just two QBs last season.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Arizona allowed more than 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

Against the Cardinals last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Arizona last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Cardinals allowed more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

Against Arizona last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

The Cardinals gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to five players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.