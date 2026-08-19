Alvin Kamara 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Alvin Kamara is the 49th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 67.7 fantasy points a year ago (51st among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New Orleans Saints player, see below.

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Alvin Kamara Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kamara's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 67.7 180 46 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 103.3 105 37

Alvin Kamara 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Kamara posted a season-high 11.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cardinals 11.7 11 45 1 2 2 0 57 Week 2 49ers 10.0 21 99 0 6 6 0 120 Week 3 @Seahawks 5.6 18 42 0 2 1 0 56 Week 4 @Bills 7.2 15 70 0 5 4 0 72 Week 5 Giants 5.5 8 27 0 6 4 0 55 Week 6 Patriots 7.6 10 31 0 5 5 0 76 Week 7 @Bears 2.9 11 28 0 3 3 0 29 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Alvin Kamara vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Kamara's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 131 471 1 13 3.6 Travis Etienne 260 1,107 7 53 4.3 Devin Neal 57 206 2 5 3.6 Audric Estime 46 198 1 5 4.3

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