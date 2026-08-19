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Alvin Kamara 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Alvin Kamara 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Alvin Kamara is the 49th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 67.7 fantasy points a year ago (51st among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New Orleans Saints player, see below.

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Alvin Kamara Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kamara's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points67.718046
2026 Projected Fantasy Points103.310537

Alvin Kamara 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, Kamara posted a season-high 11.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cardinals11.71145122057
Week 249ers10.021990660120
Week 3@Seahawks5.61842021056
Week 4@Bills7.21570054072
Week 5Giants5.5827064055
Week 6Patriots7.61031055076
Week 7@Bears2.91128033029

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Alvin Kamara vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 28th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Kamara's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara1314711133.6
Travis Etienne2601,1077534.3
Devin Neal57206253.6
Audric Estime46198154.3

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Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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