Allen Lazard Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Allen Lazard and the New York Jets will play the Denver Broncos and their 30th-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lazard worth considering for his next game versus the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Lazard vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

New York Jets at Denver Broncos Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.58

5.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.98

41.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Lazard Fantasy Performance

With 22.9 fantasy points in 2023 (5.7 per game), Lazard is the 53rd-ranked player at the WR position and 132nd among all players.

In his last three games, Lazard has racked up 18.3 total fantasy points (6.1 per game), hauling in eight balls (on 12 targets) for 123 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Lazard's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, as he posted 12.1 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed three passes on three targets for 61 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Allen Lazard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching two passes on four targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Denver has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Broncos this season.

