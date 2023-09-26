Allen Lazard Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 4 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), wide receiver Allen Lazard and the New York Jets will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (178.0 yards conceded per game).

Is Lazard a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Lazard vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.47

5.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.71

42.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Lazard Fantasy Performance

With 10.8 fantasy points in 2023 (3.6 per game), Lazard is the 81st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 194th overall.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Lazard put up 3.9 fantasy points, recording three receptions on five targets for 39 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD reception by two players this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

