Allen Lazard Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard will be up against the team with last season's eighth-ranked pass defense, the Dallas Cowboys (200.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Lazard's next game versus the Cowboys, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Lazard vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.46

5.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.40

44.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Lazard 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 114.8 fantasy points (7.7 per game) in 2022, Lazard ranked 100th in the league and 29th at his position.

In his one game this season so far, Lazard had two receptions on four targets, for 46 yards, and ended up with 4.6 fantasy points.

In Week 9 last year versus the Detroit Lions, Lazard posted a season-high 14.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 87 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 6 against the New York Jets, Lazard put up 13.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: four receptions, 76 yards and one touchdown.

Lazard accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on two targets -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the season.

In his second-worst game of the season, Lazard ended up with 2.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, 24 yards, on three targets -- in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last year, Dallas allowed three quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Dallas gave up at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Cowboys allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Dallas allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Cowboys allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Dallas allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

On the ground, three players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

In the ground game, no player ran for multiple TDs versus the Cowboys last season.

