Allen Lazard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Allen Lazard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Lazard's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 89.0 170 54 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 82.3 140 54

Allen Lazard 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Lazard finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @49ers 20.9 9 6 89 2 Week 2 @Titans 1.1 4 2 11 0 Week 3 Patriots 10.8 3 3 48 1 Week 4 Broncos 5.8 8 5 58 0 Week 5 @Vikings 9.4 9 4 34 1 Week 6 Bills 17.4 7 6 114 1 Week 7 @Steelers 5.8 4 4 58 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Allen Lazard vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Lazard's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Allen Lazard 60 37 530 6 12 Garrett Wilson 154 101 1104 7 23 Breece Hall 76 57 483 3 8 Tyler Johnson 41 26 291 1 10

