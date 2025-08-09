Allen Lazard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2025 season, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Allen Lazard Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Lazard's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|89.0
|170
|54
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.3
|140
|54
Allen Lazard 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Lazard finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@49ers
|20.9
|9
|6
|89
|2
|Week 2
|@Titans
|1.1
|4
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|10.8
|3
|3
|48
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|5.8
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|9.4
|9
|4
|34
|1
|Week 6
|Bills
|17.4
|7
|6
|114
|1
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|5.8
|4
|4
|58
|0
Allen Lazard vs. Other Jets Receivers
The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Lazard's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Allen Lazard
|60
|37
|530
|6
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|154
|101
|1104
|7
|23
|Breece Hall
|76
|57
|483
|3
|8
|Tyler Johnson
|41
|26
|291
|1
|10
Want more data and analysis on Allen Lazard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.