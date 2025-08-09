FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Allen Lazard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Allen Lazard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2025 season, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Allen Lazard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Lazard's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points89.017054
2025 Projected Fantasy Points82.314054

Allen Lazard 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Lazard finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@49ers20.996892
Week 2@Titans1.142110
Week 3Patriots10.833481
Week 4Broncos5.885580
Week 5@Vikings9.494341
Week 6Bills17.4761141
Week 7@Steelers5.844580

Allen Lazard vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Lazard's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Allen Lazard6037530612
Garrett Wilson1541011104723
Breece Hall765748338
Tyler Johnson4126291110

Want more data and analysis on Allen Lazard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

