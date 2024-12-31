Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Running back Alexander Mattison is looking at a matchup versus the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the league (122.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Mattison's next game versus the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Mattison vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.68

35.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.67

12.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Mattison is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player (142nd overall), posting 98.3 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Mattison has picked up 15.8 fantasy points (5.3 per game), running for 80 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries. He has also contributed 38 yards on seven catches (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Mattison has delivered 26.3 total fantasy points (5.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 43 times for 135 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 88 yards on 10 receptions (17 targets).

The highlight of Mattison's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, when he tallied 12.5 fantasy points with five receptions (on five targets) for 32 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alexander Mattison stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, running seven times for 21 yards, with two receptions for three yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Alexander Mattison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.