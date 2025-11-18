Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Alec Pierce and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their 11th-ranked passing defense (196.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pierce worth a look for his next matchup against the Chiefs? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Alec Pierce Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.97

72.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Pierce Fantasy Performance

With 64.5 fantasy points this season (8.1 per game), Pierce is the 36th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 147th among all players.

In his last three games, Pierce has put up 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game), as he's converted 25 targets into 12 catches for 268 yards and one TD.

Pierce has hauled in 19 balls (on 39 targets) for 414 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 47.4 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pierce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, as he tallied 14.4 fantasy points by hauling in four passes (on seven targets) for 84 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alec Pierce stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in one pass on three targets for 36 yards (3.6 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed just two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

