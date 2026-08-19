Alec Pierce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Alec Pierce picked up 136.3 fantasy points last season, 16th among all NFL wide receivers. The Indianapolis Colts WR is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Alec Pierce Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Pierce's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|90.5
|140
|36
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|123.4
|77
|18
Alec Pierce 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 18 against the Houston Texans, Pierce posted a season-high 25.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3.6
|3
|1
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Broncos
|6.8
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|6.7
|5
|4
|67
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|4.8
|4
|2
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|9.8
|10
|5
|98
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|6.9
|5
|2
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11.5
|13
|6
|115
|0
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Alec Pierce vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Pierce's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Alec Pierce
|84
|47
|1003
|6
|8
|Tyler Warren
|112
|76
|817
|4
|19
|Keenan Allen
|122
|81
|777
|4
|15
|Josh Downs
|88
|58
|566
|4
|14
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