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Alec Pierce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Alec Pierce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Alec Pierce picked up 136.3 fantasy points last season, 16th among all NFL wide receivers. The Indianapolis Colts WR is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Alec Pierce Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pierce's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points90.514036
2026 Projected Fantasy Points123.47718

Alec Pierce 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 against the Houston Texans, Pierce posted a season-high 25.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Dolphins3.631360
Week 2Broncos6.854680
Week 3@Titans6.754670
Week 6Cardinals4.842480
Week 7@Chargers9.8105980
Week 8Titans6.952690
Week 9@Steelers11.51361150

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Alec Pierce vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Pierce's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Alec Pierce8447100368
Tyler Warren11276817419
Keenan Allen12281777415
Josh Downs8858566414

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Want more data and analysis on Alec Pierce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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