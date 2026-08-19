Alec Pierce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Alec Pierce picked up 136.3 fantasy points last season, 16th among all NFL wide receivers. The Indianapolis Colts WR is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Alec Pierce Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pierce's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 90.5 140 36 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 123.4 77 18

Alec Pierce 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 against the Houston Texans, Pierce posted a season-high 25.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3.6 3 1 36 0 Week 2 Broncos 6.8 5 4 68 0 Week 3 @Titans 6.7 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Cardinals 4.8 4 2 48 0 Week 7 @Chargers 9.8 10 5 98 0 Week 8 Titans 6.9 5 2 69 0 Week 9 @Steelers 11.5 13 6 115 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Alec Pierce vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Pierce's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Alec Pierce 84 47 1003 6 8 Tyler Warren 112 76 817 4 19 Keenan Allen 122 81 777 4 15 Josh Downs 88 58 566 4 14

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Alec Pierce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.