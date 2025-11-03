Alabama vs North Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, going up against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Coleman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (98.1%)

Alabama is a 35.5-point favorite against North Dakota on Monday and the total is set at 170.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Alabama vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama went 21-16-0 ATS last season.

North Dakota compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Crimson Tide did a better job covering the spread in away games (8-4-0) than they did in home games (8-7-0) last year.

The Fightin' Hawks performed better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than away (7-7-0) last year.

Alabama vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Alabama was the best squad in the country (90.7 points per game) last year. However, on defense it was third-worst (81.3 points conceded per game).

Alabama was the third-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (38.8) and ranked 290th in rebounds allowed (33) last season.

Alabama was 13th-best in the nation in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

At 12.1 turnovers committed per game and 10 turnovers forced last year, Alabama was 267th and 305th in the nation, respectively.

North Dakota was ranked 82nd in college basketball offensively last year with 77.3 points per game, while defensively it was 18th-worst (79.5 points allowed per game).

North Dakota was 50th in the nation with 34.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 233rd with 32 rebounds allowed per contest.

North Dakota ranked 286th in the nation with 12.1 dimes per contest.

North Dakota ranked 176th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 10.3 forced turnovers per contest.

