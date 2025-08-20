2025 Akron Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Akron Zips features a showdown with Duquesne on Sept. 20. We highlight the rest of the Zips' college football schedule below.

Akron 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Wyoming Aug. 28 - Cowboys (-7.5) 50.5 2 @ Nebraska Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ UAB Sept. 13 - - - 4 Duquesne Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Toledo Sept. 27 - - - 6 Central Michigan Oct. 4 - - - 7 Miami (OH) Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Akron 2025 Schedule Insights

The Zips will see five teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

Akron has six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including zero teams that had nine or more wins and five with less than four wins last season.

Akron Betting Insights (2024)

Akron went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Zips games went over the point total.

Akron finished 2-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

