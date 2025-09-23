Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Wideout Adam Thielen faces a matchup against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the league (246.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Thinking about Thielen for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Adam Thielen Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.4

4.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.86

29.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

With 4.6 fantasy points in 2025 (1.5 per game), Thielen is the 105th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 286th overall.

Steelers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Steelers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

