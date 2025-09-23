Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Minnesota Vikings and their third-ranked passing defense (141.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Rodgers' next game versus the Vikings, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Aaron Rodgers Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Passing Yards: 198.98

198.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.80

10.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 47.8 fantasy points this season (15.9 per game), Rodgers is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 15th among all players.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Rodgers connected on 69.6% of his passes for 139 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, good for 11.7 fantasy points.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass versus the Vikings this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

