Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will be up against the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (315 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Rodgers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Passing Yards: 204.30

204.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.27

5.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

Rodgers is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 16th overall, as he has posted 36.1 total fantasy points (18.1 per game).

In two games this season, Rodgers has compiled 447 passing yards (40-of-63) with five passing TDs and two picks, leading to 36.1 fantasy points.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers connected on 54.5% of his passes for 203 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, good for 10.4 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against New England this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Patriots have given up a TD reception by three players this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this season.

New England has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Patriots this year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.