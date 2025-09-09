Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Seattle Seahawks -- whose passing defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last season (211.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Rodgers for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Aaron Rodgers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Passing Yards: 201.19

201.19 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.05

7.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Rodgers picked up 256.6 fantasy points (15.1 per game) -- 15th at his position, 21st in the league.

In his one game this season, Rodgers picked up 25.7 fantasy points. He finished 22-of-30 for 244 yards, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers picked up 30.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 289 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 45 yards -- in Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last season.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Rodgers finished with 25.0 points -- 23-of-36 (63.9%), 274 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT in Week 18 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Rodgers accumulated 0.5 fantasy points -- 12-of-18 (66.7%), 112 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 17 versus the Buffalo Bills, in his worst game of the season.

In Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, Rodgers put up his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 4.0 points, via these numbers: 22-of-35 (62.9%), 151 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Against Seattle last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Seahawks allowed at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Seattle allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Seahawks allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Seattle gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Seattle last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Seahawks allowed just three players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Seattle last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Seahawks last year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.