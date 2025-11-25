Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take on the top-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (168.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Rodgers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Aaron Rodgers Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 226.58

226.58 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.83

11.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

Rodgers is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position (31st overall), tallying 145.4 total fantasy points (14.5 per game).

In his last three games, Rodgers has compiled 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game), completing 50-of-81 throws for 480 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Rodgers has compiled 948 passing yards (97-of-151) with nine TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 67.3 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 14 yards rushing on four carries.

The highlight of Rodgers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New York Jets, when he completed 73.3% of his passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 25.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Rodgers delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (6.4 points) in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, passing for 161 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by 12 players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.