Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their third-ranked passing defense (177.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Rodgers' next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 219.99

219.99 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.14

10.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 129.6 fantasy points in 2025 (16.2 per game), Rodgers is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 23rd overall.

Over his last three games, Rodgers has generated 51.5 fantasy points (17.2 per game), as he's piled up 671 yards on 72-of-105 passing with seven touchdowns and two picks.

Rodgers has compiled 1,106 passing yards (111-of-157) with 10 TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 81.8 fantasy points (16.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 15 yards rushing on seven carries.

The peak of Rodgers' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with -1 rushing yards on one carry (for 25.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 203 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions (10.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Chargers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Just one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.